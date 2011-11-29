* Report says Northern Gateway threatens natives, fishery
* Government, industry see Asian exports as key initiative
* Project hearings scheduled for January
* Enbridge dismisses report's findings
(Adds comment from Enbridge spokesman)
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 29 Enbridge Inc's
(ENB.TO) proposed C$5.5 billion ($5.3 billion) pipeline to
British Columbia poses a raft of environmental risks, according
to a new report that signals the project will become the next
battleground over the future of Canada's oil sands.
The study by a trio of environmental groups, released on
Tuesday, comes on the heels of a U.S. decision to push back
approval of TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Alberta-to-Texas
Keystone XL pipeline by more than a year.
The delay has led the Canada's oil industry and Prime
Minister Stephen Harper's government to intensify their
emphasis on exporting oil sands-derived crude to Asia.
The Enbridge project, known as the Northern Gateway
pipeline, is the first attempt at doing that in scale.
But the new report - issued by the Natural Resources
Defense Council, Pembina Institute and Living Oceans Society -
says the project would threaten native communities, the salmon
fishery and wildlife habitat on the West Coast.
The report uses last year's Enbridge pipeline rupture and
oil spill in Michigan, and even the Fukushima nuclear disaster
in Japan, as examples of why governments and regulators should
block the proposal to bisect the rugged Western Canadian
province with steel pipe.
Northern Gateway would move 525,000 barrels of crude a day
to the port of Kitimat, British Columbia, where it would be
loaded onto tankers and shipped to Pacific Rim refiners. The
project is a key part of the Conservative government's plans
for a National Energy Strategy.
Regulatory hearings are scheduled to begin in January and
will take months. About 4,000 people have registered to comment
on the project.
"The Joint Review Panel assessing the proposed project and
the cabinet ministers with final decision-making authority over
its fate should reject the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline,
given the grave safety risks it would impose on a culturally,
economically and ecologically valuable region," said the
report.
NUMEROUS THREATS AT ONCE
The study also aims to build general opposition to Alberta
oil sands development, which green groups say is 23 percent
more carbon-intensive than conventional oil production. By
contrast, a much-referenced report last year by IHS CERA, the
energy consultancy, said it was 6 percent more carbon intensive
when judged from production to end use.
Environmentalists used similar greenhouse-gas intensity and
other arguments in their battle against Keystone XL. They
include an unproven assertion that oil sands-derived crude is
more corrosive in pipelines, increasing the risk of ruptures.
An Alberta study released last week disputed that argument,
but pointed out there is still no formal, peer-reviewed
research on the issue. [ID:nN1E7AO0PF]
The report said Enbridge has failed to gauge the impact on
the Northern Gateway pipeline if numerous threats emerged at
once, as with the March earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which
contributed to the Fukushima nuclear plant catastrophe.
"A fall frontal rain storm that triggered a rock avalanche
could rupture the pipeline. Poor weather conditions combined
with associated floods and erosion could prevent ground or air
access for emergency response crews," it said.
"Avalanches, rockslides, explosions, or leaks from the
(proposed adjacent) natural gas pipeline all can have
cumulative impacts that worsen the ability to respond."
Enbridge dismissed the report, calling it a compilation of
criticisms that have already been leveled at the line. As well,
company spokesman Paul Stanway said most of the charges laid by
the green groups had been dealt with in Enbridge's regulatory
application.
"There are a number of inaccuracies in the report," he
said. "And most of the questions (raised) have been answered in
the application.
($1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Frank McGurty and Rob
Wilson)