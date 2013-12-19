OTTAWA Dec 19 A panel report recommending Enbridge Inc be permitted to construct a pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast "represents a rigorous, open and comprehensive science-based assessment," Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

The Conservative government - which backs the construction of new pipelines - now has 180 days to review the report and come to a final decision.

"No project will be approved unless it is safe for Canadians and safe for the environment," Oliver said in a statement.