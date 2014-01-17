CALGARY, Alberta Jan 17 A coalition of
environmental groups on Friday launched a legal challenge to the
preliminary approval last month for Enbridge Inc's
C$7.9 billion ($7.21 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline project,
filing suit to prevent Canada's government from using the
approval in its final decision on the line.
The groups are objecting to the approval granted Northern
Gateway last month by the Joint Review Panel. The panel, which
held 18 months of hearings into Northern Gateway, concluded the
project posed little risk to the environment provided Enbridge
complied with 209 conditions attached to the approval.
The final decision on whether the project can go ahead rests
with the cabinet of Canada's Conservative government. The
groups' suit, filed in Federal Court on Friday, says the panel
did not adequately consider the effects of the project on
humpback whales or caribou and that its conclusions were based
on insufficient evidence.
"The JRP did not have enough evidence to support its
conclusion that the Northern Gateway pipeline would not have
significant adverse effects on certain aspects of the
environment," Karen Campbell, a lawyer for Ecojustice, which
filed the suit in Federal Court on behalf of ForestEthics
Advocacy, the Living Oceans Society and the Raincoast
Conservation Foundation, said in a statement.
Starting near Edmonton, Alberta, Northern Gateway would run
1,177 km (730 miles) - mostly through the pristine wilderness of
northern British Columbia - to Kitimat, a deepwater port on the
Pacific Coast.
The controversial pipeline would have the capacity to ship
525,000 barrels of oil sands crude per day. A second line would
return 193,000 barrels per day of condensate, used to blend into
tar-like oil sands bitumen so it can flow in pipelines.
Cabinet is expected to rule on the project before the end of
June. Melissa Lantsman, spokeswoman for Natural Resources
Minister Joe Oliver, declined comment on the suit.
"We will thoroughly review the report, consult with affected
First Nations, and then make our decision," Lantsman said in an
email. "Our government will continue to take action to improve
the transportation safety of energy products across Canada."