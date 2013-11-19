Nov 19 Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($381 million) of medium-term notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company sold C$200 million ($190 million) of notes due Nov. 23, 2020 in a reopening of an existing issue. The 4.04 percent notes were priced at 105.999 to yield 3.081 percent or 99 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$400 million ($381 million).

The company also sold another $200 million ($190 million) of new notes due Nov 23, 2043. The 4.50 percent notes were priced at 99.934 to yield 4.504 percent or 140 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC and Toronto-Dominion Bank.