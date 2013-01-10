BRIEF-US Foods agrees to acquire F. Christiana
* F. Christiana will continue to operate under F. Christiana name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 10 Enbridge Inc has imposed mid-month apportionment on three of its Canada-U.S. oil pipelines, exacerbating an already-tight export capacity situation that has led to deep discounts on Canadian heavy crude oil.
Enbridge said Line 4, between Edmonton, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin; and Line 67, between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, are apportioned at 10 percent. Line 6A, between Superior and Griffith, Indiana, is apportioned at 16 percent.
* F. Christiana will continue to operate under F. Christiana name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 2 Latin American currencies and stocks inched up on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised doubts over the prospect of a fast pace of interest rate hikes, boosting demand for high-yielding assets. U.S. job growth slowed in May, and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, while wage growth remained sluggish. Even though the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low, the data