* New line to connect oil sands project to regional network
* 16,000 bpd pipeline complete by 2015
* Enbridge shares down 0.2 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Enbridge Inc
, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said on Thursday it
will spend C$200 million ($195 million) on a new pipeline to
connect Athabasca Oil Corp's planned Hangingstone oil
sands project in northern Alberta to its regional pipeline
network.
The new 50-kilometer (31-mile) line will take up to 16,000
barrels per day of crude by 2015 from the Hangingstone project
to Enbridge's Cheecham pipeline terminal near Fort McMurray,
Alberta.
A second phase could see the line expanded to handle a
further 60,000 bpd should Athabasca choose to increase the size
of its project.
Enbridge said Hangingstone will be the ninth oil sands
project served by its regional network, which takes crude to the
company's Edmonton, Alberta, terminal where it can be loaded on
to its mainline pipeline system for shipment to refineries in
Canada and the U.S. Midwest.
The company will apply for regulatory approval to begin
construction in May.
Enbridge shares were down 9 Canadian cents at C$46.98 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.