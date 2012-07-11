UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Enbridge Inc will shut a major crude oil pipeline in the upper U.S. Midwest for three days next week to conduct a hydrotest, a market source who saw a letter to the company's shippers said on Wednesday.
The 491,000 barrel per day Line 5, which extends to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down starting July 19, the source said.
An Enbridge official was not immediately available for comment.
TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a glut.