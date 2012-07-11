CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Enbridge Inc will shut a major crude oil pipeline in the upper U.S. Midwest for three days next week to conduct a hydrotest, a market source who saw a letter to the company's shippers said on Wednesday.

The 491,000 barrel per day Line 5, which extends to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down starting July 19, the source said.

An Enbridge official was not immediately available for comment.