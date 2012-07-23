By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, July 23 A valve fitting on
Enbridge's Inc's 491,000 barrel a day Line 5 oil
pipeline failed during a hydrostatic test late on Sunday, making
timing for restarting the pipeline uncertain, an Enbridge
spokesman said.
The pipeline between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia,
Ontario, has been shut since Thursday for the test. The valve
failed near Bay, City, Michigan, spokesman Graham White said in
an email on Monday.
"Enbridge crews repaired the valve fitting this morning, and
the hydrostatic test was resumed. Line restart has not yet been
determined," White said.