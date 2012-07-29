* Enbridge tentatively plans to install new pipe on Monday
* Estimates 1,200 barrels spilled from Line 14
* No restart estimate for 318,000 bpd pipeline to Chicago
* Canada company under fire for safety as $3 bln expansion
begins
By Brendan O'Brien
GRAND MARSH, Wis., July 29 Canada's Enbridge Inc
prepared on Sunday to replace part of a pipeline that
leaked more than 1,000 barrels of oil in a Wisconsin field,
shutting down a key conduit from Canada and provoking fresh ire
from Washington.
The spill on Friday is the latest in a series of incidents
that threaten to damage the reputation of a company that
launched its most ambitious expansion program ever just two
months ago. It came almost two years to the day after a ruptured
Enbridge line fouled part of the Kalamazoo River in Michigan.
On Sunday, Enbridge said it tentatively planned to install a
new section of pipe on Monday, July 30, although it was still
unable to say when the 318,000 barrels-per-day Line 14 would
resume service or what had caused the spill, which blackened a
small field but did not appear to cause major damage.
"The line has been uncovered to begin removing the failed
section and send it to a metallurgical lab for examination,"
U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA) spokesman Damon Hill said. A PHMSA official said that
all of the pooled oil had been cleaned up.
The closure of the line, which transports mainly light crude
to Chicago-area refineries, had little impact on U.S. oil
futures, which dipped 5 cents to $90.08 a barrel in late
Sunday trade. But a prolonged closure could support domestic
prices in the cash market if regulators order additional work.
Although the spill appeared to be relatively small and
quickly contained, it comes at a delicate time for Enbridge,
which suffered another leak in Alberta, Canada, a month ago and
endured a scathing report from U.S. safety regulators over its
handling of the Michigan incident in 2010, with employees
likened to the "Keystone Kops" for their bungled response.
"Enbridge is fast becoming to the Midwest what BP was to the
Gulf of Mexico, posing troubling risks to the environment," U.S.
Representative Ed Markey, the top Democrat on the Natural
Resources Committee, said in a statement.
"The company must be forthcoming about this entire incident,
and deserves a top-to-bottom review of their safety culture,
procedures and standards," said Markey, an outspoken critic of
increasing imports of Canada's heavy oil sands crude.
Canada is the largest source of foreign crude for the United
States, supplying over 2.4 million bpd of the more than 8.3
million bpd of imported by the nation on average in July.
Enbridge's lines, the world's largest crude oil pipeline system,
carry the lion's share of those shipments.
Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are also
on site, Enbridge said in a statement.
Just two months ago, Enbridge kicked off one of the most
sweeping expansions in its history, announcing a
multibillion-dollar series of projects aimed at moving western
Canada and North Dakota oil to Eastern refineries and
eliminating costly bottlenecks in the U.S. Midwest.
Line 14 is a 24-inch diameter pipe that was installed in
1998, making it a relatively new line. Enbridge said it had been
inspected twice in the past five years.
BULGING STOCKS
Analysts said the impact of the disruption on Chicago
refineries will depend largely on how much crude they have
stockpiled as well as the length of the outage. Total Midwest
crude inventories have hit a record high over 110 million
barrels over the past two months, according to data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But it wasn't expected to affect global oil prices, which
have been balancing the risks of a large-scale disruption in
Iranian crude against the struggling world economy this year.
"I think that the pipeline (outage) is more likely to have
a greater company impact that it will on the oil (futures)
market," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics
LLC in Austin, Texas.
A surge in production from North Dakota and Canada has built
up inventories in the U.S. Midwest due to a shortfall of
capacity to move the oil into the Gulf Coast refining region.
TWO LANDOWNERS, ONE HOUSE 'COVERED'
In most cases, smaller pipeline leaks can be repaired
quickly, although regulators may require significant work if
they find any cause for alarm. Following the leak in Michigan
two years ago -- which spilled roughly 15 times more oil than
the Wisconsin leak if initial estimates of the Friday incident
prove correct -- one line was shut for more than two months.
Enbridge said two landowners had been affected and that one
family had been relocated for their safety and comfort, but that
most of the spill was restricted to the pipeline right-of-way.
It kept its estimate of the spill at around 1,200 barrels --
about as much as would fit in six very large oil tanker trucks.
It found some oil on two small farm ponds, but said they did
not connect to moving waterways and that drinking wells did not
seem to be affected.
Local residents said one house had been "covered with oil".
Oil trucks, Enbridge vehicles and about a dozen crews were
working in the area, which had been cordoned off by sheriff
deputies. Local law enforcement officials said they had been
told it may take up to 30 days to clean the area.
Enbridge also said it had briefly shut down two larger
adjacent lines -- the 400,000 bpd Line 61 and the 670,000 bpd
Line 6A -- but both were pumping again within a day. Together
with Line 14, they form the backbone of Lakehead, a 2.5 million
bpd network that is the main route for Canadian exports.
Another line, the 180,000 bpd Line 13, which carries
diluents from Chicago to Edmonton, Alberta, was restarted late
Saturday evening, Enbridge said.
PREVIOUS SPILLS
Just weeks ago, the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board blasted Enbridge's handling of the July 2010 rupture of
its Line 6B near Marshall, Michigan, which led to more than
20,000 barrels of crude leaking into the Kalamazoo River.
The NTSB said it found a complete breakdown of company
safety measures, and that Enbridge employees performed like
"Keystone Kops" trying to contain it. The rupture went
undetected for 17 hours.
U.S. pipeline regulators fined it $3.7 million for the
spill, their largest ever penalty.
The incidents, plus the most recent spill in Alberta, have
caused furor just as the company seeks approval for its C$6
billion Northern Gateway pipeline to Canada's West Coast amid
staunch opposition from environmental groups and native
communities that warn against oil spills.