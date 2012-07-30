Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
July 30 Enbridge Inc said on Monday it does not yet know when it will restart its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday, spilling more than 1,000 barrels of oil onto a Wisconsin field.
Lorraine Little, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that a replacement for the failed pipe will be installed later today.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.