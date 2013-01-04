Jan 4 Enbridge Inc said it will
expand its oil pipeline system in Canada between Alberta and the
United States border at a cost of about C$400 million (about
$400 million).
Canada is the largest source of crude oil imports to the
United States, shipping more than 2 million barrels per day to
refineries primarily in the Midwest.
Enbridge's expansion of the Canadian mainline system, which
will require regulatory approvals, will add an additional
230,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity.
The expanded pipeline system is expected to be in service in
2015.
The company early last month proposed a C$6.2 billion
expansion of its oil pipeline system, aimed at moving surging
volumes of light crude from Western Canada and the North Dakota
Bakken to refineries in the eastern part of the continent and
U.S. Midwest.
The company's U.S. affiliate, Enbridge Energy Partners
, also said it plans to expand the Lakehead System
pipeline between North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The expansion of Lakehead, which will add an additional
230,000 bpd of capacity, is expected to be completed in 2015 at
a cost of about $200 million.
The International Energy Agency said last month that output
from Alberta's oil sands alone is expected to nearly triple to
4.3 million bpd by 2035.
Shares of Enbridge Inc, which has a market value of about
C$34.40 billion, closed at C$43.02 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.