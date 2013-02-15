Russia's Reserve Fund grows to $16.50 bln as of June 1
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
Feb 15 Enbridge Inc and Energy Transfer will work together to provide crude oil pipeline access to the eastern Gulf Coast refinery market from Patoka, Illinois, a crude storage and blending hub.
Oil and gas production from shale formations in North America has surged, redefining crude markets and creating a scramble to build infrastructure to get supplies to refining hubs, especially the U.S. Gulf Coast, which holds roughly half of U.S. refining capacity.
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
* Says contract sales at 35.9 billion yuan ($5.27 billion) in May