Feb 15 Enbridge Inc and Energy Transfer will work together to provide crude oil pipeline access to the eastern Gulf Coast refinery market from Patoka, Illinois, a crude storage and blending hub.

Oil and gas production from shale formations in North America has surged, redefining crude markets and creating a scramble to build infrastructure to get supplies to refining hubs, especially the U.S. Gulf Coast, which holds roughly half of U.S. refining capacity.