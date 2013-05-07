(Company corrects day to Tuesday in first bullet point and second paragraph)

* 210,000 bpd line closed Tuesday after leak found

* Second shutdown in less than a week

* Company estimates 2 barrels leaked

* No estimate yet for restart

CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said it shut its 210,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline for the second time in less than a week after finding contaminated soil during integrity checks.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the line was shut on Tuesday after the discovery near Grand Forks, North Dakota. The company does not yet know when it will restart. Enbridge estimates 2 barrels of oil leaked from the line.

The shutdown follows a similar incident last week on the pipeline, which serves producers in the Bakken oil field. The line was shut for two days after checks discovered a barrel of crude had leaked into the ground from the pipe.

Enbridge says the two oil leaks were not related.

The leak is much smaller than some prior incidents on Enbridge's U.S. pipeline network. In 2010, its Line 6B ruptured near Kalamazoo, Michigan, spilling 20,500 barrels of crude into a waterway, the costliest onshore oil spill in U.S. history. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis)