CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said it shut its 210,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline for the second time in less than a week after finding contaminated soil during integrity checks.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the line was shut on Monday after the discovery. The company does not yet know when it will restart.

Enbridge estimates 2 barrels of oil leaked from the line.