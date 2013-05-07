BRIEF-Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from European Commission
CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said it shut its 210,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline for the second time in less than a week after finding contaminated soil during integrity checks.
Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the line was shut on Monday after the discovery. The company does not yet know when it will restart.
Enbridge estimates 2 barrels of oil leaked from the line.
