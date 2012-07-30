Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. pipeline regulator said on Monday no decision has been made on whether Enbridge Inc will be required to take corrective measures before it can restart Line 14, which spilled more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin on Friday.
"Everything is still being looked at," said Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration spokesman Damon Hill.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.