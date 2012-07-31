* Repairs on pipeline expected to be completed on Tuesday
* Pipeline could be refilled with oil by Weds-official
* Line carries Canadian crude to Chicago-area refineries
July 31 Enbridge Inc could get approval
from U.S. regulators to restart the Line 14 crude oil pipeline
by Wednesday evening after a spill in Wisconsin forced its
closure, a local official said.
The 318,000-barrels-per-day Line 14, which carries Canadian
crude to refiners in the Midwest, was shut on Friday after the
discovery of the spill that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of
crude, covering one nearby house with oil.
Line repairs were expected to be completed on Tuesday, prior
to testing by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA), Ed Culhane, spokesman for the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources, said.
"They expect to have the line running again by the evening
of August 1 at the latest," Culhane said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the line is repaired already,
then they need to X-ray the welds before filling it with water
at a higher pressure than the crude normally runs to test it."
Culhane said if the line passes the test, it could be
refilled with crude by Wednesday night.
U.S. pipeline regulators on Monday said no decision had been
made on whether Enbridge would have to take any corrective
measures before a restart. PHMSA officials did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
"I think we're progressing nicely with our repairs,"
Jennifer Smith, Enbridge's local community relations adviser,
said on Tuesday.
The leak, which came almost two years to the day after a
ruptured Enbridge line spilled more than 20,000 barrels of oil
and fouled part of the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, was the
latest in a series of incidents that threaten to damage the
reputation of a company that launched its most ambitious
expansion program two months ago.
Enbridge kicked off one of the most sweeping expansions in
its history just two months ago, announcing a
multibillion-dollar series of projects aimed at moving western
Canada and North Dakota oil to Eastern refineries and
eliminating costly bottlenecks in the U.S. Midwest.
Line 14 is a 24-inch diameter pipe that was installed in
1998, making it a relatively new line. Enbridge said it had been
inspected twice in the past five years.
Canada is the largest source of foreign crude for the United
States, supplying over 2.4 million bpd of the more than 8.3
million bpd imported by the nation on average in July.
Enbridge's lines, the world's largest crude oil pipeline system,
carry the lion's share of those shipments.