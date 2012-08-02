WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator
said on Thursday that Enbridge would be required to submit a
plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead
Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line
14.
Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline
expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety
plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
said.
Enbridge's 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which carries
Canadian crude oil to mid-west refineries, was shut after it
leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin last week.
The Wisconsin spill followed a 2007 leak on the same
pipeline, as well as a 2010 spill on Enbridge's Line 6B in
Marshall, Michigan, that fouled part of the Kalamazoo River.
These accidents and other failures throughout the Lakehead
system indicate that Enbridge's "integrity management program
may be inadequate," PHMSA said in an amendment to its original
order blocking the restart of Line 14 issued earlier this week.
The Lakehead system transports fuel between Neche, North
Dakota, to Chicago, Illinois, with an extension to Buffalo, New
York.