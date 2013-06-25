BRIEF-BP says co, Accsys Technologies created a consortium
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
June 24 Enbridge Inc says: * Enbridge says confirmed the return to service of the Athabasca pipeline (line 19) between Cheecham and Hardisty * Enbridge says initial estimates place the volume of the release at approximately 750 barrels * Enbridge says cause of the leak has not yet been confirmed * Enbridge says unusually heavy rainfall in region is believed to have resulted in ground movement on the right-of way that may have impacted the pipeline * Enbridge says the Waupisoo pipeline from Cheecham to Edmonton is undergoing an assessment today and may be cleared for restart as early as tomorrow * Enbridge says southern portion of Athabasca pipeline system safely restarted at 11 p.m. (mdt) June 23 and operations between Cheecham and Hardisty restored
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly net profit because of one-off items including provisions for a U.S. tax evasion investigation, as well as sharply higher expenses for credit losses.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Brussels expects to lure other financial players after convincing Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, to make the city its post-Brexit European hub.