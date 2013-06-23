CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline company, was investigating on Sunday
the cause of a 750-barrel spill of synthetic crude that forced
it to shut three oil pipelines in northern Alberta.
The company said recent heavy rains in the region may have
resulted in ground movements that affected the pipeline. It is
working with regulators to assess the cause.
The rupture on Line 37 was spotted in the early hours of
Saturday morning near Enbridge's Cheecham terminal, about 70 km
(43 miles) southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Enbridge
declined to comment on the size of the 17-km (11-mile) pipeline
that serves CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake oil sands project.
Enbridge said it had also shut down two other major oil
pipelines serving Canada's oil sands region as a precaution
while the company investigates the cause of the spill.
Shipment on the 345,000 barrels per day Athabasca pipeline,
which carries dilbit blended crude to the Hardisty terminal in
Alberta, and the Waupiso line, which can carry up to 600,000 bpd
depending on crude viscosity, to Edmonton, Alberta, have been
suspended.
"We anticipate restarting these lines as soon as we have
confirmed their integrity through a geotechnical assessment,
although it's too early to say when that will be," Enbridge
spokesman Glen Whelan said in an email.
Further south in Alberta record-breaking floods caused
widespread devastation. Three people died, more than 100,000
were forced to evacuate their homes and the centre of Canada's
oil capital Calgary remained without power.
On Sunday, Enbridge said around 60 workers were on site, and
the area had been secured and clean-up operations were underway.
The release was contained within the Line 37's right of way, at
a site with no major roads or human habitation nearby.
Mike Hudema, Climate and Energy Campaigner with Greenpeace
Canada said the rupture was the latest in a chain of spills to
hit Alberta.
"Once the flooding crisis has passed, we hope that the
Alberta government will include a strategy for better preparing
our pipeline system to deal with extreme weather events and will
make the structural and regulatory changes needed so pipeline
ruptures like this don't continue to plague our province," he
said.