June 24 Major Enbridge Inc oil pipelines serving Canada's oil sands developments in Alberta remained shut on Monday with no timeline for resuming operations after a spill on one short line was discovered over the weekend, a spokesman said on Monday.

Canada's largest pipeline company said on Saturday that 750 barrels of synthetic oil had spilled from a smaller 17-km (11-mile) pipeline called Line 37 serving CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake oil sands project. The rupture was spotted about 70 km (43 miles) southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The company said it had also suspended operations on the 345,000 barrel per day Athabasca pipeline, which carries dilbit blended crude to the Hardisty terminal in Alberta, and the Waupiso line, which can carry up to 600,000 bpd depending on crude viscosity, to Edmonton, Alberta.

Traders said the line closure had helped support U.S. crude oil futures on Monday, narrowing the Brent/WTI spread to around $6.50 a barrel, the smallest gap since 2011. Brent crude was down 80 cents at $100.11 a barrel, while U.S. WTI futures slipped 9 cents to $93.61 a barrel.