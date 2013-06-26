CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it has
reopened its 600,000 barrel per day Waupisoo pipeline after a
closing it on Saturday following an oil spill at a nearby line.
Enbridge shut Waupisoo and its 345,000 bpd Athabasca
pipeline after its line serving CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake
project ruptured and spilled 750 barrels of synthetic crude near
its Cheecham oil terminal southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta,
which stores crude from a number of oil sands projects.
The company shut the lines in order to confirm that recent
heavy rains in northern Alberta, which it said exceeded a one in
100-year event, had not shifted the ground under the pipelines.
It believes ground movement was responsible for the spill from
the Long Lake line and the sections of its Athabasca and Wood
Buffalo line running from Fort McMurray to its Cheecham terminal
remain closed.
"Given the unprecedented precipitation levels affecting the
area, we are going to undertake further work at the Line 37
incident location to ensure we can safely restart the other
lines in the right of way," Stephen Wuori, president of
Enbridge's liquids pipelines unit, said in a statement.
Enbridge said closing the lines is costing the company C$1
million ($951,000) per day and it cannot yet say when the system
will be completely restarted.
The restarted lines move oil from Cenovus Inc's
Christina Lake project, the Surmont project owned by Total SA
and ConocoPhillips, and Statoil's
Leismer oil sands project.