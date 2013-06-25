By Edward McAllister and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri
June 25 Enbridge Inc has returned a
large section of its 540-km (335-mile) Athabasca oil pipeline in
Alberta to service after severe flooding in the western Canadian
province last week, and it said on Tuesday other lines are
expected back soon.
A leak was detected on Saturday on a smaller line linking to
the 345,000 barrel per day Athabasca line after some suspected
earth movement during the floods, forcing Athabasca and other
main crude arteries in the region to shut as a precaution.
The southern portion of the Athabasca pipeline, which
carries blended crude to the Hardisty terminal in Alberta, much
of it bound for the United States, was restarted late on Sunday,
but the northern segment remains shut after the floods, Enbridge
said.
Meanwhile, the 380-km (235-mile) Waupisoo line, another main
line in the province which can carry up to 600,000 bpd of crude
to Edmonton, is being assessed and is expected back "today or
very soon" an Enbridge spokesman said.
Athabasca and Waupisoo carry crude from the production
centers around Fort McMurray in northern Alberta to the storage
and pipeline hub in Hardisty, connecting to Enbridge's main
export pipeline that runs into the United States.
The floods and leak have hindered efforts to transport heavy
crude in the region since the weekend. Suncor Energy Inc
, one of Canada's biggest oil producers, said it has
reduced output at its oil sands operations in northern Alberta
temporarily as a result of the pipeline shutdowns.
Enbridge ordered the shutdowns after it discovered a
750-barrel spill from its 17-km (11-mile) Line 37, a smaller
pipe which serves CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake oil sands
project in northern Alberta. The leak was
detected in a remote area about 70 km (43 miles) southeast of
the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray.
Pipelines which move about 1 million bpd of Alberta oil
sands crude were shut following the leak.
"While the cause of the spill is yet to be confirmed,
unusually heavy rainfall in the region is believed to have
resulted in ground movement on the right-of-way that may have
impacted the pipeline," Enbridge said in a statement on Monday.
The company said it would take an extended period to return
the Line 37 to service, given the heavy rains in the area. The
leak was contained within Line 37's right-of-way and there had
been no reports of harm to wildlife, Enbridge said.
Enbridge said around 75 workers were at the site of the
leak, which is only accessible by helicopter and all-terrain
vehicles.
TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday that its Keystone
crude oil pipeline system is operating normally, despite the
flooding.
Earlier on Tuesday, pipeline and refinery monitor Genscape
said flows on Keystone 1 had slowed to around 357,000 bpd from
580,000 bpd.
"The Keystone operational system remains available to
transport full capacity as determined by customers," TransCanada
spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email.