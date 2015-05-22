HOUSTON May 22 Enbridge Energy Partners LP
says its Flanagan South and joint-venture Seaway
pipeline systems can be expanded to move more Canadian heavy
crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, company president Mark Maki said
on Friday.
The 600,000-barrel-per-day, Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan
South pipeline and a new 450,000-bpd Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway
Twin started up in December. Maki said those systems could move
up to another 200,000 bpd.
Enbridge is a 50 percent partner in Seaway, which is
operated by Enterprise Products Partners LP.
"We have some built-in expansion capability in those
systems," he said during a webcast presentation at a National
Association of Publicly Traded Partnerships conference in
Orlando, Florida.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)