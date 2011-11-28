(Adds details)

Nov 28 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Monday its pipeline to southern Illinois from Oklahoma was overbooked by a wide margin for December as shippers clamored to get crude out of the glutted Cushing storage hub.

Enbridge said customers on its Ozark pipeline nominated volumes of 5.35 million barrels a day for next month on expected capacity of 240,000 bpd, resulting in apportionment of 95.5 percent.

Its line that carries oil to Cushing, meanwhile, will have no restrictions, the company said. Just 57,700 bpd was nominated on the Spearhead pipeline, which runs from Flanagan, Illinois. Spearhead's capacity for December is 171,100 bpd.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)