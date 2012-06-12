CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Enbridge Inc re-opened the 609,000 barrel per day Line 6A pipeline on Tuesday morning after shutting it overnight for maintenance, a spokeswoman said.

The line, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Griffith, Indiana, was closed for planned work on Monday, the spokeswoman, Lorraine Little, said in an email. The brief shutdown will not have any effect on scheduled deliveries.