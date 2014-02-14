(Corrects to add 'million' in paragraph 3)
Feb 14 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest
pipeline company, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit
in the fourth quarter, mainly due to losses on hedging
contracts.
Enbridge posted a net loss of C$267 million ($243 million),
or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$146
million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The loss was mainly driven by a C$337 million loss at its
energy services business due to a fall in the fair value of its
unrealized derivatives.
Excluding one-time items, Enbridge earned 44 Canadian cents
per share, below the average analyst estimate of 46 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Enbridge had warned in December that 2013 earnings would be
at the low end of its target as it completed the expansion of
its pipeline networks.
Revenue, however, jumped more than 18 percent to C$8.29
billion in the quarter as higher volumes were pumped though its
Canadian Mainline and other new pipeline systems.
Analysts were expecting revenue of C$7.94 billion.
Enbridge shares, which have gained 8 percent in the last six
months, closed at C$47.37 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 1.0986 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)