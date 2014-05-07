UPDATE 9-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
May 7 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes on its regional oil sands system, and the company said it was on track to meet its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
Net earnings rose to C$390 million ($358 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$250 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, Enbridge earned 60 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 23 A Delaware court revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in master limited partnerships.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.