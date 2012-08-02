* Adjusted EPS C$0.36 vs. C$0.34
* Says operational risk management plan worked in Wisconsin
* Investors growing wary of ruptures
* Shares down 1 percent
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Enbridge Inc
insisted on Thursday its quick response to a U.S. oil pipeline
leak last week showed that safety improvements implemented after
a devastating 2010 spill in Michigan were working, des pite sharp
criticism from regulators.
Enbridge, which reported a 7 percent increase in adjusted
second-quarter profit, said it was still uncertain when it could
reopen the line.
The Canadian pipeline company is under growing pressure from
the public, its oil-shipping customers and now investors to show
improvements in its safety record following last Friday's leak
of its Line 14 in rural Wisconsin.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration issued a corrective action order this week
requiring 12 safety measures, tests and analyses Enbridge must
undertake before it can restart the 318,000 barrel a day
pipeline. It leaked more than 1,000 barrels from a br ea k
measuring more than four- feet i n t he latest of several
incidents.
The massive Enbridge pipeline system moves most Canadian oil
exports to the United States.
On a conference call to discuss the results, executives said
heightened attention to pipeline leaks is driven more by the
debate over Canadian oil sands development and Enbridge's
contentious C$6 billion ($6 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline
to Canada's West Coast than by Enbridge's own safety record.
Still, much of the call focused on the Line 14 leak and
other incidents, as analysts and investors grow more concerned
about the increased regulatory scrutiny and other ways that the
issue is clouding Enbridge's business prospects.
INVESTORS WARY
"The focus on maintenance and integrity has been heightened
by several fold over the past few quarters and people are
starting to notice. Even the analyst community is starting to
care about these pipeline ruptures, which is a new thing," UBS
Securities analyst Chad Friess said.
"Normally it's environmentalists who focus in on that, but
it is potentially starting to have an impact on their actual
business and that's why people are starting to take notice on
the investing side."
Besides complicating efforts to win approvals for new
projects -- the company has also announced a C$3.2 billion
expansion of its network to eliminate bottlenecks and get
Canadian crude to Quebec -- ruptures force Enbridge to spend
more on maintenance and testing. That has an impact on profits
if the costs cannot be passed on to customers within a regulated
toll structure, Friess said.
President Al Monaco pointed to Enbridge's operational risk
management plan, involving pipeline integrity, leak detection,
control center operations and corporate safety culture. The plan
was developed in response to the Michigan incident, in which
20,500, barrels of oil leaked into the Kalamazoo River system.
"We have had a very good record of safety over the years and
frankly we're proud of it," he said. "The reality is when you
have major incidents as we did in 2010, you have to look at
things and kick things up a notch."
PHMSA questioned the company's safety program in its
corrective action order for Line 14.
PHMSA said defects in the pipeline had been discovered when
it was built 14 years ago and that it had ruptured in Wisconsin
in 2007, spilling 1,500 barrels of oil.
" The history of failures on (Enbridge's) Lakehead Pipeline
system, of which the a f fected pi peline is a part, the defects
originally discovered during construction, and the 2007 f a ilure
indicate that (th e) resp ondent's integrity management program
may be inadequate," t he regulator wrote.
Last month, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
harshly criticized Enbridge for its initial response to the
Michigan spill. On Wednesday, Canada's National Energy Board
said it would audit Enbridge's pipeline control-room procedures
as it studies the NTSB report.
Some of the Line 14 crude has been rerouted to other
Enbridge pipelines, but the company said it did not yet know if
the outage will force it to ration space for the month.
DERIVATIVES HIT NET INCOME
In the second quarter, Enbridge's net income fell to C$11
million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, from year-earlier C$302
million, or 40 Canadian cents, due to losses on financial
derivatives.
On an adjusted basis, profit rose to 36 Canadian cents a
share from 34 Canadian cents.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it was on track to meet its full-year
adjusted profit forecast of C$1.58 to C$1.74 a share.
Shares of Enbridge, which has a market value of C$32.70
billion, were down 44 Canadian cents, or 1 percent, at C$40.07
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares have risen 29 percent
over the past 12 months.