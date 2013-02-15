Feb 15 Enbridge Inc , Canada's second largest pipeline company, reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit as it was hurt by a C$105 million after-tax charge related to certain off-shore assets.

The company's earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to C$146 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$159 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to C$7.17 billion.