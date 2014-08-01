Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest
pipeline company, reported a better-than-expected profit in the
second quarter, driven mainly by higher shipment volumes on the
Canadian Mainline system.
The company's adjusted earnings rose to C$328 million
($299.95 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter ended June 30 from C$306 million, or 38 Canadian cents,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 39 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.0935 Canadian Dollars)
