WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator
on Monday issued a $3.7 million civil penalty against Enbridge
Inc for a July 2010 crude oil spill, the largest fine
ever proposed by the agency.
The Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said its probe uncovered
two dozen regulation violations related to the leak on
Enbridge's Line 6B near Marshall, Michigan.
"We will hold pipeline operators accountable if they do not
follow proper safety procedures to protect the environment and
local communities," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood
said in a statement.
PHMSA's order against Enbridge accuses the company of
failing to adhere to regulations for maintaining pipeline
integrity.
The agency also said the company continued to attempt to
restart the pipeline even though it received multiple leak
alarms the night the pipeline ruptured, leading to the release
of more oil.
Enbridge's 30 inch line ultimately spilled more than 20,000
barrels of heavy crude and contaminated 38 miles of the
Kalamazoo River.
The accident shut down the pipeline for more than two months
and spawned a massive clean-up effort that the company has
estimated will cost over $700 million.
Enbridge said it is reviewing the PHMSA order.
"We will not comment specifically on the contents of the
(Notice of Probable Violation) until that analysis is complete,"
the company said in a statement.
Enbridge has 30 days to formally respond to the government
order.