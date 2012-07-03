* US agency says uncovered two dozen violations
* Pipeline spilled more than 20,000 barrels of oil
* Enbridge says it is reviewing the order
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator
on Monday slapped a $3.7 million fine, the largest penalty ever
imposed, on Enbridge Inc for a July 2010 crude oil
spill which contaminated stretches of the Kalamzoo River in
Michigan.
The Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said its probe uncovered
two dozen regulation violations related to the leak on
Enbridge's Line 6B near the town of Marshall, about mid-way
between Detroit and Lake Michigan.
"We will hold pipeline operators accountable if they do not
follow proper safety procedures to protect the environment and
local communities," Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in
a statement.
Enbridge has 30 days to respond to the order.
PHMSA's order against Enbridge accuses the company of
failing to adhere to regulations for maintaining pipeline
integrity.
The agency also said the company attempted to bring the
pipeline back into service despite receiving multiple leak
alarms the night it ruptured, leading to the release of more
oil.
Enbridge's 30-inch line ultimately spilled more than 20,000
barrels of heavy crude and contaminated 38 miles (60 km) of the
Kalamazoo River.
The accident shut down the pipeline for more than two months
and spawned a massive clean-up that the company has estimated
will cost more than $700 million.
Following the Enbridge spill and other major pipeline
accidents, the Transportation Department enhanced its oversight
last year.
The department is collecting more data on pipelines and in
2011 closed 102 enforcement cases, its highest level for a
single year.
Last December, Congress passed a pipeline safety bill that
raised maxiumum fines and authorized an increase in the number
of pipeline inspectors.
Enbridge said it was reviewing the PHMSA order.
"We will not comment specifically on the contents of the
(Notice of Probable Violation) until that analysis is complete,"
the company said in a statement.