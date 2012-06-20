* 345,000 bpd line shut after leak at pump station
* Quick restart expected
* Second Alberta spill in less than two weeks
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Enbridge Inc
on Tuesday closed a major Alberta pipeline that transports oil
sands-derived crude after a spill at a pump station, the second
oil leak to foul regions of the Canadian province in under two
weeks.
Enbridge, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said it
was forced to turn off its 345,000 barrel-a-day Athabasca
pipeline after an estimated 1,400 barrels of oil leaked from a
piece of equipment at station near the northeast Alberta town of
Elk Point on Monday.
It restarted the pipeline after shutting off the station,
bypassing it and beginning cleanup, but closed it down again on
Tuesday after the Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board
ordered it to do so, the firm said.
As a result, it expects to restart the line in days rather
than weeks, company spokesman Graham White said. Enbridge is in
discussions with the conservation board to determine when, it
said.
The 540-km (335-mile) line carries oil to Hardisty, Alberta,
from the tar sands center of Fort McMurray. Hardisty is a major
pipeline hub from which crude gets fed into networks of export
lines to the United States, such as Enbridge's mainline and
TransCanada Corp's Keystone Pipeline.
Its capacity equals about 22 percent of Canada's 1.6 million
barrels a day of oil sands production.
"No waterways are impacted and cleanup is under way. There
were no injuries or no evacuations as a result of the release,"
the regulatory board said.
The incident follows an oil spill from a ruptured pipeline
owned by Plains All American in western Alberta on June
7 in which cleanup with booms and skimmers continues. Up to
3,000 barrels of oil leaked into the Red Deer river system,
fouling up a vacation resort area.
Environmentalists opposed to multibillion-dollar pipelines
that are planned to take hundreds of thousands of barrels a day
of Alberta crude to Texas and the Pacific Coast pounced on that
spill as reason to reject the proposals.
"Once again Albertans are left to deal with the toxic
effects of yet another pipeline spill in Alberta," said Mike
Hudema, climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace. "This
latest spill comes from the company that wants to build mega-tar
sands pipelines to both the East and West coasts, Enbridge."
There was only one resident in the area of the spill,
Enbridge's White said.
A lengthy shutdown of the important regional line could
force some oil developers to slow or halt production, depending
on whether or not they have alternate transport for their crude
or field storage tanks.
Canadian oil has already been deeply discounted for much of
this year as production has climbed rapidly while export
pipeline capacity has been tight. It is not known yet if cash
crude prices will be affected by the incident.