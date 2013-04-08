April 8 Enbridge Inc and renewable
energy development company EDF EN Canada Inc have agreed to buy
a 300 megawatt wind project in Alberta from privately held wind
power developer Greengate Power Corp.
The $600 million project in Vulcan County will be the
largest wind project in Western Canada when operational, the
companies said.
"Blackspring Ridge is an important addition to Enbridge's
fleet of renewable projects as it significantly expands our wind
energy portfolio in the Alberta market, which we first entered
nearly a decade ago with our Magrath and Chin Chute windfarms,"
said Don Thompson, vice president, Enbridge.
Enbridge, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said in December
it would buy half the stake in EDF EN Canada's 150 megawatt
Massif du Sud wind farm in Quebec.
Calgary-based Enbridge, which has been building its
portfolio of renewable energy projects to supply power for its
own needs and offset its carbon emissions, also bought a 50 MW
project in Nevada last March from First Solar Inc.
EDF EN Canada and Enbridge said on Monday they would each
own 50 percent of the Blackspring Ridge project, expected to
start construction in the second quarter of 2013 and reach
commissioning in mid-summer of 2014.
Blackspring Ridge will comprise 166 Vestas V100-1.8 MW wind
turbines.
EDF EN Canada will build the project under a fixed-price
engineering, procurement and construction contract.
Calgary-based Greengate Power is developing 1,450 MW of wind
energy projects on about 165,000 acres of private land across
Alberta.