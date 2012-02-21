Feb 21 Enbridge Income Fund on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of medium-term notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$300 million of 4.10 percent notes due Feb. 22, 2019, which were priced 99.808 to yield 4.132 percent, or 246.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$200 million of 4.85 percent notes due Feb. 22, 2022. These notes were priced at 99.875 to yield 4.866 percent or 277.7 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.