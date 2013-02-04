FRANKFURT Feb 4 The new chief executive of
German utility EnBW is planning to sell off the
company's stake in MVV Energie AG as part of a new
strategy to be announced next week, a German paper reported on
Monday.
Frank Mastiaux is planning to free up cash for the company
through disposals, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry
sources, and has appointed Commerzbank to find a buyer
for its 15.1 percent stake in MVV.
Commerzbank is also seeking a buyer for a further 7 percent
in MVV for which EnBW has right of first refusal and for a 6.3
percent stake owned by GDF Suez, the paper said.
EnBW was not immediately available for comment.
