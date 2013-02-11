* Reviews all conventional power plants
KARLSRUHE, Germany Feb 11 Germany's No. 3
utility EnBW is reviewing all of its gas and coal
plants, signalling it may mothball sites in response to low
electricity prices and high costs for natural gas.
"The economic viability of conventional power plants has
drastically deteriorated in recent months. We have no choice but
to review every single location," EnBW Chief Executive Frank
Mastiaux told reporters on Monday.
EnBW operates 6,986 megawatts (MW) of conventional power
plants, accounting for more than half of the company's total
capacity.
Utilities say high natural gas costs, mostly tied to oil
prices, combined with low power prices make gas plants an
unprofitable business.
Complicating the picture, renewables are the government's
preferred form of energy to be fed into the power network,
forcing utilities to cut output from conventional plants at
times of abundant wind or sunshine.
Peer RWE in January said it might idle more power
plants after having idled about 5,320 megawatts (MW) of capacity
in Germany and the Netherlands.
EnBW has been dealt a massive blow, along with larger rivals
E.ON and RWE, by Germany's decision in 2011
to end all nuclear power generation by 2022 and immediately shut
40 percent, including two of the company's reactors.
Operators that lost nuclear plants in the enforced immediate
shutdown have had to buy extra power to meet delivery
obligations.
Mastiaux, who took the helm at the group on Oct. 1, also
said the group aimed to complete its asset sale programme by
2014. EnBW is planning to sell 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) of
assets, 500 million of which have been realised already.
The company is considering selling its gas grid unit
TerraNets BW, which it jointly holds with Italy's Eni,
as well as its stake in local utility MVV Energie AG,
sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
