UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto prices tender offer for $781 mln notes
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
FRANKFURT Oct 1 EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, could end up selling more than the planned 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of assets, the company's new Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux told reporters on Monday. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
CANCUN, Mexico, June 6 Feeling the heat from customer complaints amplified by social media, airline executives meeting in Mexico this week said they need to apologize and explain more quickly when things go wrong.