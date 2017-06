FRANKFURT Dec 6 German utility EnBW said Chief Executive Hans-Peter Villis does not want his contract to be extended because he feels he no longer has the full confidence of the supervisory board.

He will continue to fulfill his duties as CEO until his contract runs out at the end of September 2012, the company said on Tuesday.

EnBW is about 47 percent-owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, in which the anti-nuclear Green party won a state election this year in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster in March. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)