STUTTGART, Germany May 25 The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg wants French utility EDF to pay back 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) that it feels it overpaid for a 45 percent stake in Germany's third-biggest utility ENBW , EDF said on Friday.

Baden-Wuerttemberg initiated an arbitration procedure with the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris in February but had so far not disclosed the amount of money it wants to be restituted.

The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg declined to comment, while EDF said it considers the demand to "completely unfounded and exorbitant".

"EDF intends to claim damages for harm of any kind caused to the Group by this abusive hearing, which is expected to last for several months," the company said in statement.

The stake was bought by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in 2010, when it was run by a coalition government of Christian Democrats (CDU) and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), for about 4.7 billion euros.

The legal claims were filed by the current government, which is run by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens.

EDF said in a statement it was the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg that made 4.7 billion euro offer and that EDF had just accepted it. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Elena Berton in Paris, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)