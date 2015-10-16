* EnBW to take over EWE's 74 pct stake in gas firm VNG -
sources
* EWE to take back EnBW's 26 pct stake in EWE - sources
* Deal could be announced as soon as Friday - sources
(Adds context, strategic logic, shares)
By Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Germany utility EnBW
is close to striking a deal to expand its gas business with a
roughly 1.5-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) asset swap as it seeks
to offset falling profits at its power plants division,
according to sources.
EnBW is in talks to acquire unlisted peer EWE's
74.21 percent stake in gas group VNG, aiming to pay the
bulk of the purchase price with its 26 percent holding in EWE,
said the three sources familiar with the deal.
The deal has not yet been signed off by the companies but
could be announced as early as Friday, according to two of the
sources.
It comes as German utilities, including EnBW, are suffering
from falling profits at their power plant divisions, hit by the
country's decision to exit nuclear power by 2022 and a surge in
renewables that is replacing coal and gas-fired capacity.
"The deal will not involve much cash payments," one source
said, adding that the respective VNG and EWE stakes will each be
valued at roughly 1.5 billion euros.
EnBW, EWE and VNG declined to comment.
Shares in EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, were up 2.9
percent at 1042 GMT.
VNG's main business is running gas distribution grids - a
type of asset that utilities are keen to snap up as they provide
steady returns in times of low interest rates and weak wholesale
electricity prices.
The deal would also allow EnBW, which operates mainly in the
western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, to tap directly into
gas supply in eastern Germany - where VNG is based.
This could be a strategic long-term move to position itself
in the regional market at a time when new supply routes and
trade patterns are being carved out.
Russia's Gazprom has recently re-emerged as a
major player in the central gas European market by taking 100
percent in VNG rival Wingas and by agreeing to extend
the Nord Stream pipeline.
EnBW's strategy to bolster its gas business saw it buy
Italian utility ENI's stake in southern German gas
joint venture GVS last year.
VNG's grid business is valued at about 1 billion euros,
according people familiar with the industry, and its exploration
and production operations are worth 200-300 million euros. It
also has gas trading operations.
In the planned asset swap, EnBW beat a competing offer from
LVV, the holding company of German city Leipzig's local utility,
which had tied up with Australian investor Macquarie to
submit a 1.1 billion euro bid.
EnBW bought the stake in EWE in 2009 for about 2 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Pravin Char)