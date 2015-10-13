KARLSRUHE, Germany Oct 13 German local prosecutors have started legal proceedings against German utility EnBW over allegations that phone conversations with clients were illegally recorded, a spokesman for the Karlsruhe prosecutors' office said.

The investigation will focus on employees allegedly responsible for deciding whether to record client conversations, he told Reuters on Tuesday. "There is no initial suspicion against top management," he said.

He declined to provide further details on the investigation, which was earlier reported by German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

A spokesman for EnBW said the company would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings, adding that it will support the prosecutors' investigation in a constructive way. (Reporting by Norbert Demuth and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Pravin Char)