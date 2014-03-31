PHILIPPSBURG, Germany, March 31 EnBW, Germany's No.3 utility, said it had ended talks with construction and services group Bilfinger that were aimed at cooperating in the decommissioning of nuclear plants.

Exclusive talks between the two companies, first announced in September last year, have failed, Joerg Michels, in charge of EnBW's nuclear plant division, told reporters on Monday, not providing any further details. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz)