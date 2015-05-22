* CFO says offer is final, won't be raised

* Bid is 100 mln eur lower than rival restructuring plan-CFO

* Won't have to approach capital markets to fund bid - CFO (Adds CFO comments, further details on bid)

FRANKFURT, May 22 Germany's third-biggest utility EnBW is offering 550 million euros ($609 million) for insolvent wind park operator Prokon, hoping its all-cash bid will trump a rival restructuring proposal that gives Prokon a higher valuation.

"We went to the limit of what we can justify economically," EnBW Chief Financial Officer Thomas Kusterer told journalists during a call on Friday, adding the group would not raise its offer.

EnBW said last week it had made an offer for Prokon but did not disclose the size of the bid, only saying it was a "mid-level triple-digit million-euro" amount.

Kusterer said the bid gave Prokon a valuation that was about 100 million euros lower than a rival restructuring proposal, under which Prokon's owners would form a cooperative and try to turn the company around themselves.

Prokon, founded in 1995, attracted investors with ad campaigns on prime-time television, buses and commuter trains, raising 1.4 billion euros by offering profit-participation rights and potential returns of at least 6 percent a year.

It filed for insolvency in January 2014 after consumer groups accused it of attracting investors without giving sufficient warning of the risks.

"This insolvency is a bitter pill for Prokon's owners. Either way, they will lose more than 40 percent of their investments," Kusterer said.

EnBW's bid translates into a so-called insolvency quota of 52.2 percent, which means creditors will be able to recoup 0.522 euros of every euro invested.

The cooperative model, which would give Prokon's holders of profit-participation rights a 3.5-percent bond running until 2030, would result in a 58.9 percent insolvency quota.

Prokon's creditors will make a final decision on July 2.

EnBW's Kusterer said the company could finance the offer without tapping financial markets, adding it would explore other takeover options should its bid be rejected.

($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)