* Q1 adjusted EBITDA down 2.3 pct at 728 mln eur
* Keeps 2015 forecast: profit seen stable to down 5 pct
(Recasts, adds details on results, background)
FRANKFURT May 12 EnBW, Germany's
third-biggest utility, joined larger European peers in reporting
lower core earnings for the first quarter, struggling with
volatile renewable power and an ongoing crisis in conventional
power generation.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.3 percent to 728 million euros
($815 million) in the first quarter, the company said on
Tuesday, echoing profit declines at larger peers E.ON
and Engie.
Massive overcapacity of power assets has driven wholesale
prices to their lowest levels in 11 years, triggering major
overhauls at some of Europe's biggest utilities, including E.ON,
which late last year decided to split in two.
EnBW, which supplies about 5.5 million customers with
energy, plans to invest 14.1 billion euros and more than double
the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40
percent by the end of the decade.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that EnBW
would bid for the wind assets of insolvent renewables group
Prokon, valuing the wind parks -- with about 529 megawatts of
capacity -- at more than 500 million euros.
EnBW's profits from renewables fell by 17 percent to 35.5
million euros in the first three months of the year, it said,
blaming lower prices for power from so-called run-of-river
plants.
For the full year, it still expects profits from renewables
to rise by at least 20 percent.
On a group level, EnBW stuck to its forecast, predicting
adjusted EBITDA in a range of flat to down 5 percent this year.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Mark Potter)