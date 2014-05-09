North Dakota's 'water protectors' bring their pipeline story to film
FRANKFURT, May 9 EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, said its core profit fell 15 percent in the first quarter, weighed down by a mild winter, lower wholesale power prices and a rise in renewable capacity that has hit its thermal power plants.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 745 million euros ($1.03 billion), the group said on Friday.
It still expects adjusted EBITDA to fall by up to 5 percent this year.
German utilities are facing a structural crisis, after low demand for energy in Europe plus uncontrolled expansion of solar and wind power have hurt their conventional power plants - once the backbone of their business.
EnBW, along with larger peers E.ON and RWE , is having to spend more money on new businesses - including renewables and energy efficiency - at a time when the group is struggling with 6.9 billion euros in net debt.
In an effort to raise cash, the company has embarked on a 2.7 billion euro asset disposal programme, including its 22.48 percent stake in local peer MVV as well as its 32.5-percent stake in Austria's EVN AG.
Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux, who joined the group after heading E.ON's renewable and international businesses, has pledged to shift the company away from being a pure generator of energy and towards a service provider, helping customers to manage and reduce energy consumption.
EnBW is 46.75-percent owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and another 46.75 percent is held by nine of the German state's municipalities, leaving it with a free float of 0.39 percent.
