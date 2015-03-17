* Expects EBITDA to fall by up to 5 percent this year
* CEO calls for fair power plant remuneration
* Proposes stable dividend for 2014
* To cut additional 500 jobs over the next three years
(Adds details, quotes on plant remuneration)
By Christoph Steitz and Ilona Wissenbach
KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 17 EnBW,
Germany's third-biggest utility, will cut costs further in
response to low wholesale prices and writedowns on plants,
expecting the crisis in the energy sector to reduce profits by
up to 5 percent this year.
The company is aiming to cut a further 400 million euros
($425 million) from annual costs by the end of the decade,
streamlining its business in light of record-low wholesale power
prices and a surge in renewables.
Renewables, supported for years by government incentives,
have rendered many gas- and coal-fired plants unprofitable,
prompting operators to reduce output and even consider selling
or closing such sites.
Chief Executive Mastiaux called on policymakers to come up
with a market design that will reimburse utilities for plants
that are loss-making but deemed systemically relevant, warning
that supply security could otherwise be threatened.
"If there is uncertainty, it could well be that you're
coming into the control room in the morning and no one is
there," he said.
EnBW, which supplies 5.5 million customers with power, gas,
water and energy-related services, confirmed it would cut about
500 jobs over the next three years in administration and
conventional power generation.
The group expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be between flat and 5
percent lower this year. EBITDA fell 2.6 percent to 2.17 billion
euros in 2014.
Last week, EnBW's larger peers E.ON and RWE
gave bleak outlooks for 2015, both expecting profits
to fall in light of low wholesale power prices that have driven
many coal and gas-fired power plants to losses.
EnBW posted a net loss of 451 million euros for 2014, mainly
due to a 1.5 billion charge it had to take in June on its fleet
of ailing power assets.
The company, whose thinly-traded shares were down 0.4
percent, still proposed a stable dividend of 0.69 euros per
share for 2014.
Aiming to lower its debt pile, EnBW has announced a 2.7
billion euro asset disposal programme, including its 22.5
percent stake in local peer MVV as well as its
32.5-percent holding in Austria's EVN AG.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
