* Expects EBITDA to fall by up to 5 percent this year

* CEO calls for fair power plant remuneration

* Proposes stable dividend for 2014

* To cut additional 500 jobs over the next three years (Adds details, quotes on plant remuneration)

By Christoph Steitz and Ilona Wissenbach

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 17 EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, will cut costs further in response to low wholesale prices and writedowns on plants, expecting the crisis in the energy sector to reduce profits by up to 5 percent this year.

The company is aiming to cut a further 400 million euros ($425 million) from annual costs by the end of the decade, streamlining its business in light of record-low wholesale power prices and a surge in renewables.

Renewables, supported for years by government incentives, have rendered many gas- and coal-fired plants unprofitable, prompting operators to reduce output and even consider selling or closing such sites.

Chief Executive Mastiaux called on policymakers to come up with a market design that will reimburse utilities for plants that are loss-making but deemed systemically relevant, warning that supply security could otherwise be threatened.

"If there is uncertainty, it could well be that you're coming into the control room in the morning and no one is there," he said.

EnBW, which supplies 5.5 million customers with power, gas, water and energy-related services, confirmed it would cut about 500 jobs over the next three years in administration and conventional power generation.

The group expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be between flat and 5 percent lower this year. EBITDA fell 2.6 percent to 2.17 billion euros in 2014.

Last week, EnBW's larger peers E.ON and RWE gave bleak outlooks for 2015, both expecting profits to fall in light of low wholesale power prices that have driven many coal and gas-fired power plants to losses.

EnBW posted a net loss of 451 million euros for 2014, mainly due to a 1.5 billion charge it had to take in June on its fleet of ailing power assets.

The company, whose thinly-traded shares were down 0.4 percent, still proposed a stable dividend of 0.69 euros per share for 2014.

Aiming to lower its debt pile, EnBW has announced a 2.7 billion euro asset disposal programme, including its 22.5 percent stake in local peer MVV as well as its 32.5-percent holding in Austria's EVN AG. ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir/Ruth Pitchford)