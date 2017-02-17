FRANKFURT Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).

The Canadian energy infrastructure group has acquired 49.9 percent of the shares in Hohe See, while EnBW will retain the remaining 50.1 percent of the shares, EnBW said on Friday.

With a planned capacity of about 500 megawatts (MW), Hohe See is one of Europe's largest offshore wind park projects and will be EnBW's biggest park to date, as the group aims to increase the share of renewables in its generation mix to more than 40 percent by 2020 from 19 percent in 2012.

A person familiar with the matter had already told Reuters in August that Enbridge had won the auction for a stake in Hohe See.

