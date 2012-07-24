FRANKFURT/LONDON/MILAN, July 24 EnBW
and Eni are considering selling their jointly held gas
grid unit TerraNets BW, several financial sources familiar with
the process told Reuters, adding talks were at a very early
stage so could still fall apart.
EnBW has started talking to banks about a possible mandate
for the sale of the unit, valued at 300-500 million euros
($364-606 million), and Credit Suisse looks best
placed to win the mandate, three of the people said.
"Eni is looking at the matter but the group is still quite
some way from deciding," one person close to the deal said.
TerraNets BW -- owned by EnBW Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft
mbH which itself is a 50-50 joint venture of EnBW and Italian
energy group Eni -- operates a gas network of more than
1,900 kilometres.
Two sources said that Goldman Sachs was likely to
advise Eni in case of a sale, but they added the ownership
structure of TerraNets BW and EnBW could make a sales process
difficult.
Eni, EnBW, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs all declined to
comment.
"Some issues are still being discussed at EnBW and ENI
regarding the sale and it is unclear when these will be resolved
and an actual process will be started," one of the people said.
The German federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg holds 46.75
percent in EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, while another
46.75 percent are owned by local communities. Only 0.38 percent
of the group's shares are freely available.
Having piled up billions of euros in debt through expansion
in recent years, German utilities now find themselves under
pressure from stagnating markets in Europe, Germany's decision
to abandon nuclear power, and a growing need to invest in growth
areas such as renewable energy.
EnBW is therefore seeking to divest assets worth about 1.5
billion euros and to ramp up investments in renewable energy.
In May, Germany's biggest utility E.ON sold its
12,000 kilometre gas distribution grid Open Grid Europe (OGE) to
a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie for 3.2
billion euros. Previously, Macquarie had also acquired RWE's
gas network Thyssengas GmbH for about 500 million
euros.
Two people close to the process said the parties that lost
out on the OGE auction earlier this year could have a look at
TerraNets BW.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Sophie Sassard, Alexander Huebner,
Stephen Jewkes and Christoph Steitz)