FRANKFURT, July 27 EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, is "currently not in the market" to sell its gas network, the group said in a conference call following the presentation of half-year results.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this week that EnBW and Eni was mulling to sell their jointly held gas grid unit TerraNets BW. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Hendrik Sackmann)